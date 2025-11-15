DraftKings UFC Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Main Card, Title Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Win your opening $5 bet with this DraftKings UFC promo code offer to receive a $300 bonus. The odds must be -500 or longer, which means anything around -400 is acceptable. Try finding a favorite or the perfect fighting prop to have a great chance at winning the bonus.

Early prelims at 6 pm ET and prelims at 8 pm ET can be viewed on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 322 begins at 10 pm ET on PPV. Action is taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bouts for This DraftKings UFC Promo Code Offer

DraftKings UFC Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App UFC Promos UFC 322 30% Winning Method Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are all the bouts on the main card. Go through a variety of props for rounds, knockouts, submissions and decisions.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Makhachev is the challenger, but he’s the favorite in the main event. He’s turned in the lightweight title to chase a welterweight belt. The same “champ-champ” scenario is happening in the co-main event as Weili goes for the flyweight title. However, she’s the underdog against Shevchenko.

There are fun facts on DraftKings for each matchup, so you can do a little research before making your bets. For example, you’ll learn that eight of Makhachev’s last nine fights haven’t gone the distance.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code: How to Win $300 Bonus

Take these steps to place your opening bet on UFC 322. New customers can win bonus bets for the main card on Saturday night.

You’ll have (12) $25 bonus bets that can be used for several fights.

Winning Method Odds for the Main Event

There is a 30% profit boost that can be used toward the winning method of the main event between Della Maddalena and Makhachev. The odds for Makhachev to win by submission are at +180, which is the same as the odds for him to win by decision. Or you can take Della Maddalena to win by KO/TKO/DQ at +450. To have a better chance at a win, check out the “Double Chance” markets.

