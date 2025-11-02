Use DraftKings Promo Code for $300 Bonus on NFL Week 9 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to claim a $300 bonus in time for the NFL Sunday slate today. There are plenty of awesome NFL games today, including Vikings-Lions during the 1 p.m. ET slate. All new users who sign up with this offer can receive $300 in bonus bets along with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.







Place your first wager on DraftKings for $5, and, if it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. Take some time to find the best market for your qualifying wager. It has minimum odds set at -500, meaning that you can choose an option with odds around -400.