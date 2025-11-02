Use DraftKings Promo Code for $300 Bonus on NFL Week 9 Games

Live Radio
Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to claim a $300 bonus in time for the NFL Sunday slate today. There are plenty of awesome NFL games today, including Vikings-Lions during the 1 p.m. ET slate. All new users who sign up with this offer can receive $300 in bonus bets along with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.



Place your first wager on DraftKings for $5, and, if it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. Take some time to find the best market for your qualifying wager. It has minimum odds set at -500, meaning that you can choose an option with odds around -400.

There are plenty of options for this first wager to redeem the bonus, as any market is valid (as long as it has -500 odds or better). Meaning, you can decide between main lines and player props in games such as Vikings-Lions and Bills-Chiefs for your first wager.

Sign up and claim the best DraftKings promo code offer and win $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass
In-App NFL Promos NFL Parlay Boost, 25% Live NFL Next TD Profit Boosts, NBA SGP Profit Boost, NFL SNF SGP Profit Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 2, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Winning your first wager is the only hurdle that needs to be cleared to redeem this $300 bonus, along with the NBA League Pass offer.

As mentioned previously, any market is valid to place your first wager on DraftKings for $5, as long as the minimum odds are -500. For example, the most likely player to score a touchdown today is Jonathan Taylor at -310 odds. Normally those would be tough odds to accept, but easier in this case knowing a $300 bonus is coming your way if he does end up scoring.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide for New Users

Complete these easy steps on Saturday to score bonus bets. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

  1. Head to DraftKings and activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer.
  2. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other relevant info to confirm your identity.
  3. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, such as Venmo or a debit card.
  4. Place a $5 bet on any game.

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus, along with three months of NBA League Pass.

NFL In-App Promos on DraftKings

Dive into the NFL slate today by opting in for the NFL specific promotions offered on DraftKings. There are multiple promos to check out, as DraftKings is looking to enhance the user experience when wagering on the NFL today.

We’ll detail three of the offers below:

  • NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Place an NFL parlay on any of the games today, and receive a boosted payout to that parlay. Some other RBs, along with Jonathan Taylor, who are likely to score are Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Josh Jacobs.
  • Next TD Profit Boost Pack: This promo allows you to receive three separate 25% profit boosts on the next touchdown market. Call your shot on who you is going to score the next TD, and boost the payout by 25% if correct
  • SNF SGP Profit Boost: Place a same-game parlay on the Seahawks-Commanders SNF game tonight, and boost the payout of that SGP.

