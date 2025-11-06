DraftKings Promo Code: Get Extended $300 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 10 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

It will be Raiders-Broncos to open up NFL Week 10 games with an all-AFC West Thursday Night Football matchup, and the DraftKings promo code will key access to a $300 bonus on this game and more this weekend. Make an initial bet of at least $5 cash and, as soon as that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you 12 separate $25 bets to use over the next week.







Qualifying wagers can be placed on any market of the game you feel confident in. New bettors, like yourself, can choose to wager on things like the Broncos moneyline, the Raiders to cover, Cortland Sutton’s total receptions or Brock Bowers receiving yards and be eligible for the welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code for Raiders-Broncos, NFL Week 10

Instantly access a $300 bonus when you win a starting bet of $5 or more from the new DraftKings promo code offer available Thursday. Make an eligible wager on Raiders-Broncos or Clippers-Suns tonight and, with that initial bet, be locked into the welcome deal.

If your qualifying wager then settles as a win, DraftKings will immediately unlock 12 $25 bonus bets that you can use over a seven (7) day period. These bonuses will be good on markets like the NBA, NHL, the huge BYU-Texas Tech matchup Saturday or any NFL game this weekend.

So, let’s say that you are looking at tonight’s Raiders-Broncos game as a way to score the $300 bonus. You could then bet something like $5 on Bo Nix to throw for 250+ yards tonight, for instance. Then, as soon as Nix hits that mark, DraftKings will credit your account with the bonus.

You could, instead, go with the only NBA game tipping off tonight as the Clippers battle the Suns. Pick from a slew of options, like either team’s moneyline, James Harden’s assist total, Devin Booker to hit 4+ three pointers or Kawhi Leonard’s rebound total, among other options. A wager on any of these markets would make your starting bet eligible for the welcome offer.

Raiders-Broncos SGP’s, Profit Boosts and More

Use your new DraftKings account to score even more deals Thursday. Grab in-app offers for Raiders-Broncos along with the NHL and college football offers right now:

LVR-DEN SGP Boost: Get a profit boost on a 3+ leg same game parlay for tonight’s NFL action

NFL Parlay Profit Boost: Lock up a boost for any NFL parlay, SGP or SGPx this weekend

Passing Grades Only SGP: Bo Nix and Geno Smith each to throw for 250+ passing yards (+700)

Bowers Powers: Brock Bowers to have 100+ receiving yards, 7+ receptions and 1+ touchdowns (+600)

CFB Parlay Profit Boost: Enhance your college football parlay, SGP or SGPx with this offer for any game Saturday

NHL Profit Boost: Boost an NHL SGP or SGPx Thursday with this deal

Steps to Claiming New DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Raiders-Broncos

DraftKings will have certain personal and financial requirements in order to lock you into their latest DraftKings promo code offer. This includes signing up with your full legal name, age, a home address, email address and turning on the location settings of your device.

You will also need to make a first time cash deposit of at least $10. Use secure payment options, like a debit card or ApplePay, to make this deposit.

The sportsbook will award you with the $300 bonus as soon as your qualifying wager settles as a win. These bets will arrive as 12 individual bonus bets, which you can spread around to multiple markets for a period of seven (7) days. Once that time period is over, any unused bets will no longer be valid.