DraftKings Promo Code: Get Extended $300 Bonus for Late NCAAF, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer in time for Saturday’s college football and college basketball action. Lock in a $300 bonus on any of the games. Click here to start signing up.







New players can sign up and place a $5 bet. If that initial wager wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses (12 $25 bonus bets).

This promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass no matter the outcome of the selected wager. DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out tons of different ways to win this weekend.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos CFB Games of the Week Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, CFB Parlay Profit Boost, NBA SGP Profit Boosts, Stepped Up Same Game Parlays etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two aspects to this promo. First off, players will need to pick a winner on this $5 bet to secure the $300 bonus. New users who start with a winner will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

Additionally, this offer comes with three months of NBA League Pass. Basketball fans who take advantage of this offer will have access to out-of-market NBA games in November, December and January.

We know a lot of new bettors will be focusing on the college action on Saturday, but don’t forget about the NFL on Sunday. There should be something for every sports fan this weekend.

College Football Same Game Parlays

DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of ways to bet on college football this season. After locking in a sign-up bonus, check out the readymade same game parlays for Saturday’s games. Here is a closer look at three of the most popular options:

Top Ten Plays: Indiana, Texas A&M, Georgia, BYU and Oregon all to win (+1145)

Buying It Up: Texas A&M, Oregon and Virginia all to win by 10+ points (+1053)

Buckeye’s Best: Julian Sayin to throw for 350+ passing yards, Jeremiah Smith to record 100+ receiving yards and 2+ touchdowns (+550)

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the perfect way to hit the ground running. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 to secure a $300 bonus with a winning wager (12 $25 bonus bets).

New customers will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.