DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Raiders-Broncos Week 10 Kickoff

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win yourself a massive $300 bonus as the Raiders take on the Broncos in Denver tonight. Wager just $5 cash to lock in the latest DraftKings promo code and, if that bet is successful, unlock the bonus bets instantly.







The bonus will arrive in your account as 12 individual bonus bets, each worth $25 a piece. They will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days after your bet has settled, so you can use them on other markets this weekend like the NBA, college football or other NFL matchups Sunday.

You will also be granted a separate promo code for a new NBA League Pass subscription where DraftKings will provide you with three free months of the service, no charge. Enjoy NBA games from coast to coast no matter where you are located.

DraftKings Promo Code for Raiders-Broncos

As this AFC west rivalry kicks off tonight, lock up the DraftKings promo code by wagering as little as $5 cash on a market of the game. You will then be in line to collect $300 in bonus bets as soon as your starting bet settles as a win.

New bettors, like yourself, can pick any market of the game you wish to bet on to qualify your wager. Choose the outright winner of the game, either the Raiders or Broncos to cover their spread, the over or under total points or a game/player prop.

So, for instance, say you believe the Raiders will cover the +9.5 for this game. You could then just take your $5, put it on that market and as long as the Raiders stay within that point margin, you get both cash and the bonus.

You may instead be more interested in using a player prop, or a completely different market all together. Qualify your bet on Ashton Jeanty’s rushing total, Bo Nix’s total completions or use a market of the Clippers-Suns game tonight to lock in the welcome deal.

Raiders-Broncos SGP Boost Available Thursday

Once you have secured your spot for the welcome offer, log into the DraftKings sportsbook app to find even more deals you can score. Take advantage of these Thursday specials for tonight’s game, plus more for other spots over the weekend:

Raiders-Broncos SGP Boost: Build yourself a 3+ leg same game parlay on tonight’s matchup and get a boost to your betting odds right now

NFL Parlay Boost: Use this offer for tonight’s game or save it for the Sunday matchups and enhance your parlay, SGP or SGPx

CFB Parlay Boost: Enhance your college football parlay, SGP or SGPx Saturday with this offer

Thursday TD’s SGP: Ashton Jeanty, Courtland Sutton and Brock Bowers each to score a touchdown (+1200)

Instructions on Claiming Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer for TNF

The sportsbook will give you specific instructions on what information they need so that you can secure this new DraftKings promo code deal. Upload your full name, home address, date of birth and geolocate the device you are signing up with to start.

DraftKings will also need a minimum $10 cash deposit prior to placing your initial bet. This can be done using any secure payment option, but an online bank or credit card works the quickest.

Once you have the 12 bonus bets in your account, the sportsbook will give you seven (7) days to use those bets however you want on DraftKings. However, after seven (7) days are over, any bonuses left unused will expire.