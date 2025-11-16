DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Lions-Eagles Sunday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This promotion is an excellent way to get in on the Lions vs. Eagles game, or any other NFL contest on this week’s slate, as a successful initial $5 wager will unlock the $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Lions vs. Eagles, Get $300 If You Win

New DraftKings customers looking to get in on the action for this Sunday Night Football matchup can take advantage of an enticing welcome offer. By placing a $5 wager on any market for the Lions vs. Eagles game, you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial bet is a winner. For example, you could place a $5 moneyline bet on the Eagles to win at home, and if they do, you’ll get your winnings plus the $300 bonus.

It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed, as your qualifying $5 wager must be graded as a win. The $300 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you multiple chances to make plays across the sportsbook. These bonus bets are available for up to one week after they are credited to your account. This promotion is only available for new DraftKings customers.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles enter this primetime matchup as slight home favorites. The point spread has seen some movement since opening, tightening from an initial -3.5 for the Eagles to its current mark, suggesting early action on the visiting Lions. Similarly, the game total has decreased by a full point, indicating bettors may be anticipating a more defensive battle than originally projected.

The current moneyline implies a vig-free win probability of approximately 58.3% for the Eagles and 41.7% for the Lions. Philadelphia has been a reliable bet as a favorite, going 11-2 straight-up in their last 13 such games. The Eagles have also been exceptional against the spread, covering in their last six games against opponents with a winning record and going 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following a win.

However, the Lions have been formidable underdogs and road warriors. Detroit is 5-1 against the spread in its last six road games against teams with winning records and an impressive 11-2 straight-up in its last 13 road games overall.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code for SNF

Getting started with this DraftKings welcome bonus is a simple and straightforward process. No promo code is necessary to claim this offer; just follow the steps below to register and activate the promotion.