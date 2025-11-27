DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Chiefs-Cowboys NFL Thanksgiving

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Digest after the Packers-Lions game by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer before kickoff to Chiefs-Cowboys. Bet $5 on this game or Bengals-Ravens later tonight and, with a winning bet, instantly score $200 in bonus bets here . No code is needed to lock in on this Thanksgiving bonus.







The $200 bonus will get credited to your account as 10 individual bonuses. Each one of these will be worth $25 a piece, which means if you win a bet on Chiefs-Cowboys you can have up to 10 bonuses to use on the night game.

The sportsbook will also send you a separate promotional code for an NBA League Pass subscription. Get the first three months free to watch your favorite NBA team, any superstar players or follow your bets no matter where the games tip off.

DraftKings Promo Code for Chiefs-Cowboys, Bengals-Ravens

Will Dak Prescott or Patrick Mahomes keep their playoff hopes alive for another week? Make a $5 bet on the team you think will win and lock up the new DraftKings promo code offer in the process.

That $5 cash wager will turn into $200 in bonus bets the moment your starting bet settles as a win after using the DraftKings promo code offer. Pick a market of Chiefs-Cowboys or Bengals-Ravens tonight to be eligible.

Dallas, after a miraculous comeback against rival Philadelphia Sunday, are riding the wave of momentum right now. They are still a few games back of the Eagles in the NFC East, but will have a clearer path to a wildcard berth with a victory today.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, may have also saved their season with a comeback victory over the Colts Sunday. Mahomes and company find themselves in the unfamiliar spot outside the playoff picture but can continue to play their way in over the next few weeks. Three of their final four games are against AFC West opponents.

If you want to continue discussing quarterback play, the Cincinnati savior is back tonight as Joe Burrow takes the helm for the Bengals once again. Burrow has been out since a toe injury in week two and takes on rival Lamar Jackson. The Ravens can put pressure on the Steelers tonight with yet another AFC North victory in their cap.

Feast Mode Available for Thanksgiving Day

DraftKings has you covered for all of the action this holiday. Sign into your new account to access the latest deals, like the ones here, and stay in the game:

Feast Mode: Get four (4) profit boosts for two (2) parlay and two (2) live bets Thursday

NFL Parlay Boost: Earn a separate NFL parlay boost today by claiming this offer

Touchdown Boost: Bet a 3+ leg touchdown parlay for either game left and earn an enhancement on your odds

QB Masterclass: Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott each to have 260+ passing yards and 3+ passing touchdowns (+800)

Catching Fire on the Road: Ja’Marr Chase to have 20+ receiving yards in the 1st quarter and 90+ total receiving yards (+178)

How to Acquire New DraftKings Promo Code

The sportsbook will require that you upload all of your personal information in order to secure the new DraftKings promo code deal today. Use your full legal name, a valid home address, your birth date and turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer to start.

A $10 minimum cash deposit must also be made before you place an initial bet. Use any secure banking option, like an online bank account or debit card, to make this deposit.

The bonus bets will instantly arrive in your account the moment your starting bet settles as a win. Use these bets for a total of seven (7) days with the sportsbook. Bonus bets left unused after seven (7) days will expire.