DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for CFB, World Series, NFL Week 9

Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer in time for college football or the NFL this weekend. New players can secure a 60-1 odds boost with this offer.







Activate this offer and place a $5 bet on college football or the NFL. If that bet wins, players will win $300 in total bonuses. No matter what happens in that selected game, players will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Sportsbook is a top-tier option for football fans this weekend. Set up a new account and lock in these bonuses in time for the NFL, college football, NBA or any other game.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Football Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos Halloween Mystery Treat, Sunday Night Football Boost, World Series Parlay Boost, NHL Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In addition to these bonuses, players will also receive three months of NBA League Pass. Look for an email with instructions on how to sign up.

Other Ways to Bet on NFL Week 9

Start with this welcome bonus, but don’t forget about the other ways to bet on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are tons of different options available for NFL Week 9. Check out a few of the Sunday NFL promos:

Halloween Mystery Treat: Football fans can lock in a ghost leg, profit boost or live boost for Sunday’s NFL games. Opt into this offer and snag a Halloween Mystery Treat.

Sunday Night Football Boost: Lock in a profit boost for when the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders meet on Sunday Night Football.

NFL Parlay Profit Boost: New users can secure a profit boost on any NFL parlay or same game parlay on Sunday. Apply this boost to any matchup this weekend.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Secure these bonuses by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a quick look at the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a winning wager.

New users will also receive three months of NBA League Pass, win or lose.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.