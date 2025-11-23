Live Radio
Home » Sports » DraftKings Promo Code: Claim…

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NFL Bonus for Any Sunday Week 12 Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
All new users are able to redeem a $200 betting bonus to use on the NFL Week 12 slate today by redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer, along with an NBA League Pass offer as well. Place a $5 winning wager on the DraftKings app to claim this bonus, while the 3+ months of NBA League Pass will be received no matter what here. No code is needed.



The NFL Week 12 slate ends with a fantastic NFC matchup between the Buccaneers and the Rams, with a ton of high-profile games leading up to it. The early slate blesses us with Colts-Chiefs, Vikings-Packers and Steelers-Bears, while the late slate is highlighted with the Eagles-Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Any $5 wager, as long as the odds are -500 or better, is valid to claim the $200 welcome offer with this DraftKings promo code. You can also receive 3+ months off NBA League Pass by signing up.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NFL Bonus

DraftKings UFC Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass
In-App UFC Promos 30% NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, 30% NFL Passing Props Boost, NFL Live TD Parlay Boost Pack, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL SNF SGP Profit Boost, Etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

All new users of DraftKings can claim this $200 bonus by winning their first bet on the app, as long as the odds are -500 or better.

Even with the -500 minimum, you can find main line plays such as Patriots moneyline at -395 against the Bengals, the Packers at -290 against the Vikings or the Rams at -355 against the Buccaneers.

Any player prop or alternate market would also be valid, if you are instead more confident in a Derrick Henry anytime touchdown at -220 odds against the Jets.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Getting started with this DraftKings promotion is straightforward and doesn’t require entering any special promo code during registration. Follow these steps to claim your offer ahead of the Cowboys vs. Raiders matchup:

  1. Sign Up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing the necessary personal information.
  2. Deposit Funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account using a secure payment method.
  3. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game or any other qualifying NFL contest.
  4. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings.

NFL Anytime Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost

There are a bunch of NFL specific promotions for the slate today, as detailed in the table above, but none as fun as an anytime TD parlay boost.

Predicting a touchdown correctly is one of the most electric feelings in the NFL, and DraftKings is making that even more fun with this promotion. Just place a 3+ leg anytime TD parlay, and you will have that payout boosted.

Here are some good options for the slate today:

  • Derrick Henry Anytime TD
  • Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD
  • Kenneth Walker Anytime TD

 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

draftkings
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up