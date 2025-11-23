DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NFL Bonus for Any Sunday Week 12 Game

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NFL Bonus
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass
|In-App UFC Promos
|30% NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, 30% NFL Passing Props Boost, NFL Live TD Parlay Boost Pack, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NFL SNF SGP Profit Boost, Etc.
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
All new users of DraftKings can claim this $200 bonus by winning their first bet on the app, as long as the odds are -500 or better.
Even with the -500 minimum, you can find main line plays such as Patriots moneyline at -395 against the Bengals, the Packers at -290 against the Vikings or the Rams at -355 against the Buccaneers.
Any player prop or alternate market would also be valid, if you are instead more confident in a Derrick Henry anytime touchdown at -220 odds against the Jets.
DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up
Getting started with this DraftKings promotion is straightforward and doesn’t require entering any special promo code during registration. Follow these steps to claim your offer ahead of the Cowboys vs. Raiders matchup:
- Sign Up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing the necessary personal information.
- Deposit Funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account using a secure payment method.
- Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game or any other qualifying NFL contest.
- Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings.
NFL Anytime Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost
There are a bunch of NFL specific promotions for the slate today, as detailed in the table above, but none as fun as an anytime TD parlay boost.
Predicting a touchdown correctly is one of the most electric feelings in the NFL, and DraftKings is making that even more fun with this promotion. Just place a 3+ leg anytime TD parlay, and you will have that payout boosted.
Here are some good options for the slate today:
- Derrick Henry Anytime TD
- Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD
- Kenneth Walker Anytime TD