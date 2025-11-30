DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NFL Sunday, $300 Missouri Pre-Reg Offer

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Cap off your Thanksgiving weekend with a $200 bonus courtesy of the new DraftKings promo code offer available Sunday. Bet just $5 on games like Vikings-Seahawks or Bills-Steelers and get back a $200 bonus if you win. Meanwhile, those in Missouri can pre-register Sunday on the final day before launch to grab a $300 bonus (scroll down for that offer). In either case, no bonus code is needed.







The bonuses will instantly arrive in your account as eight (8) separate $25 bonus bets. These bets can be used however you wish for up to seven (7) days after you receive them.

DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 13, Missouri Launch

Week 13 of the NFL season is well underway, and you can take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer on any one of them Sunday. Take your first $5 cash and put it on any market you want today. The instant that bet settles as a win, DraftKings will send you the eight (8) $25 bonus bets.

A good way to go about using this offer is to grab your bets as early as possible. That requires wagering on one of the early window matchups. Those feature games like Texans-Colts, Rams-Panthers and Cardinals-Buccaneers.

Indianapolis, who had a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs last weekend, are only -3.5 point favorites at home against the rival Texans. Houston has been playing admirably without quarterback C.J. Stroud, who cleared concussion protocol and will be back for this game.

So now that you’ve secured the $150 bonus, check out spots where you can use some of those bets and start working on your huge cash payout Sunday. These games include Vikings-Seahawks, Raiders-Chargers and Bills-Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers will be back for Pittsburgh as they are +3 home underdogs to Josh Allen and the BIlls. Buffalo desperately needs to win in order to keep pace with the Patriots.

Scoring Stack, Parlay Boost and More for NFL Sunday

Another way you can use some of those bonus bets is to lock in-app deals on DraftKings. Use your new account to check out the following options you have for week 13:

Scoring Stack: Get a bigger boost for each NFL touchdown scorer leg you add

NFL Parlay Boost: Enhance the level of your NFL parlay, SGP or SGPx by claiming this offer

Broncos-Commanders Boost: Earn a profit boost to use on a 3+ leg DEN-WAS SGP for Sunday night

Charissa Thompson’s NFL Parlay: De’Von Achane to score a touchdown, Tyler Warren to have 50+ receiving yards and Christian McCaffrey to have 80+ rushing yards

Steps to Grabbing Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer Sunday

Follow the directions that the sportsbook lays out in order to properly set up an account and claim your DraftKings promo code offer. You will need to include your full name, age, home address and turn on the location settings of your phone to initiate your account.

DraftKings will also require that you deposit at least $10 prior to placing a starting bet. This deposit can be made using any secure payment option, but a debit card or your online bank work the fastest.

The $200 bonus will stay in your account for seven (7) days following your winning wager. These bets can be spread throughout multiple markets and do not have to be wagered as a lump sum. However, any leftover bonus bets will expire after seven (7) days are up.