DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 12 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users are able to claim $200 in bonus bets by signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on the DraftKings app, and the $200 bonus is yours as long as that initial $5 wager settles as a win. This offer also comes with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.







There is a decent NBA slate tonight, which is highlighted by the return of LeBron James playing his first game this season for the Lakers after missing the first couple weeks with a back injury. The Lakers take on the Jazz, with James expected to make his season debut.

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets along with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NBA Bonus DraftKings UFC Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App UFC Promos NBA King of the Court, NBA Parlay Profit Boost, CBB Profit Boost, 30% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Winning your first wager on DraftKings is the only hurdle you need to clear in order to redeem the $200 bonus with this welcome offer.

So, what this means is that you should place your first bet on something you are confident in as opposed to looking for the best value, as you need to win to receive the bonus bets. For the NBA tonight, you could back the Spurs moneyline at -230 odds, even without Victor Wembanyama the Spurs should be able to get the job done against the Grizzlies tonight.