DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 12 Games

All new users are able to claim $200 in bonus bets by signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on the DraftKings app, and the $200 bonus is yours as long as that initial $5 wager settles as a win. This offer also comes with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.



There is a decent NBA slate tonight, which is highlighted by the return of LeBron James playing his first game this season for the Lakers after missing the first couple weeks with a back injury. The Lakers take on the Jazz, with James expected to make his season debut.
Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets along with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NBA Bonus

DraftKings UFC Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass
In-App UFC Promos NBA King of the Court, NBA Parlay Profit Boost, CBB Profit Boost, 30% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards, Etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 18, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Winning your first wager on DraftKings is the only hurdle you need to clear in order to redeem the $200 bonus with this welcome offer.
So, what this means is that you should place your first bet on something you are confident in as opposed to looking for the best value, as you need to win to receive the bonus bets. For the NBA tonight, you could back the Spurs moneyline at -230 odds, even without Victor Wembanyama the Spurs should be able to get the job done against the Grizzlies tonight.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this DraftKings promotion is straightforward and doesn’t require entering any special promo code during registration. Follow these steps to claim your offer ahead of the Cowboys vs. Raiders matchup:

  1. Sign Up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing the necessary personal information.
  2. Deposit Funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account using a secure payment method.
  3. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game or any other qualifying NFL contest.
  4. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings.

NBA King of the Court Promotion Tuesday

One of the most fun promotions during the NBA season is this King of the Court promo that DraftKings runs every Tuesday.

Essentially, how this promotion works is you place any player prop wager backing somebody you think is going to have a big game Tuesday. If that player leads the entire Tuesday slate in total points + rebounds + assists, you will receive a share of $1M in bonus bets, split between all users that chose that player.

Here are some players and what their projected PRAs are for today:

  • Cade Cunningham: 41.5
  • De’Aaron Fox: 39.5
  • Luka Doncic: 48.5
  • Devin Booker: 41.5
  • Steph Curry: 35.5

 

