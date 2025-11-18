DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 12 Games

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NBA Bonus
|DraftKings UFC Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass
|In-App UFC Promos
|NBA King of the Court, NBA Parlay Profit Boost, CBB Profit Boost, 30% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards, Etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 18, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Getting started with this DraftKings promotion is straightforward and doesn’t require entering any special promo code during registration. Follow these steps to claim your offer ahead of the Cowboys vs. Raiders matchup:
- Sign Up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing the necessary personal information.
- Deposit Funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account using a secure payment method.
- Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market for the Cowboys vs. Raiders game or any other qualifying NFL contest.
- Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings.
NBA King of the Court Promotion Tuesday
One of the most fun promotions during the NBA season is this King of the Court promo that DraftKings runs every Tuesday.
Essentially, how this promotion works is you place any player prop wager backing somebody you think is going to have a big game Tuesday. If that player leads the entire Tuesday slate in total points + rebounds + assists, you will receive a share of $1M in bonus bets, split between all users that chose that player.
Here are some players and what their projected PRAs are for today:
- Cade Cunningham: 41.5
- De’Aaron Fox: 39.5
- Luka Doncic: 48.5
- Devin Booker: 41.5
- Steph Curry: 35.5