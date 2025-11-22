DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for CFB, NBA, NFL Week 12 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The new DraftKings promo code welcome offer will provide all new users with a $200 bonus by winning a wager placed on the Saturday slate of NBA or NCAAF games, along with the NFL Sunday slate. No code is needed, just head to the sportsbook using the links below.







Winning your first wager is the only hurdle that you need to clear in order to redeem the $200 bonus bet offer on DraftKings. That said, no matter the outcome of your first bet, you will also receive three free months of NBA League Pass. A subscription to League Pass will give you the opportunity to watch any NBA game you want no matter where you are located. Follow your NBA wagers from coast to coast with your new service.

So, sign up today with this DraftKings promo code offer for a $200 bonus and 3+ months off NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NCAAF Bonus Saturday

Call your shot on your favorite NBA or college football wager today, or back your favorite player on the NFL slate Sunday with your first wager on DraftKings. The only limit here is that the odds must be -500 or better.

If you are right, the sportsbook will instantly unlock a $200 bonus that you can use for the rest of the weekend.

This is the second-to-last weekend of the college football season, which means we have some important matchups for a lot of teams angling for the college football playoffs. One of the biggest games of the day is USC vs. Oregon, with Oregon as -395 odds on the moneyline. If you think they win straight up, they could be an option for your first wager on the app to redeem the bonus.

Keep in mind that this offer also comes with three months off NBA League Pass, no matter what.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

To lock up the DraftKings promo code offer Saturday, turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer and follow the sportsbook directions on what other information they will require. This includes your full name, date of birth and a valid home address.

Deposit $10 cash prior to placing a starting bet with the sportsbook. This payment can be made using any secure option including an online bank account or PayPal.

The $200 bonus will be credited to your account as 10 individual bets. These bets can be used for a period of seven (7) days before they expire. Bonuses do not have to be wagered as a lump sum, so you can spread them throughout multiple wagers on DraftKings.

NCAAF Games of the Week Profit Boost

DraftKings has deemed there to be three big college football games this weekend:

USC vs. Oregon

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

BYU vs. Cincinnati

If you are excited about one of, or all three of these games, you can opt in to a “Games of the Week” profit boost on DraftKings. This promotion will give you one profit boost that you can use on one of those three games, or a parlay with a combination of multiple.

Both USC and Pittsburgh are underdogs, but we actually think they both have a good chance of covering.