DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Bills-Texans, NBA Games Thursday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users are able to claim $200 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football tonight by signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 wager on TNF or the NBA tonight, or any other sport, and the $200 bonus is yours as long as that initial $5 wager settles as a win. This offer also comes with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.







The Texans have rattled off a couple wins in a row even with QB C.J. Stroud out with a concussion, but they face a stiff test in the Buffalo Bills tonight, who are fresh off hanging 40 points against the Buccaneers last week. Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive $200 in bonus bets along with 3+ months off NBA League Pass. DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 NFL TNF Bonus DraftKings UFC Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App UFC Promos 30% NFL TNF Profit Boost, NCAAF Games of the Week Profit Boost, NFL Parlay Profit Boost, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Place your first wager on DraftKings for $5, and redeem $200 in bonus bets should that initial wager settle as a win. It can be placed on any sport and market, including Texans-Bills and any NBA game tonight. The minimum odds for this initial bet are -500, which still leaves plenty of options to find a winning wager to redeem this bonus.

It could be as easy as taking the Bills moneyline against the Texans, which is listed at -270 odds at DraftKings. If the NBA is more your speed, the biggest favorite tonight are the Magic at -218 odds against the Clippers. Of course, you could opt for a player prop or alternate line, this initial wager just needs to settle as a win.

Either way, this offer also comes with 3+ months off NBA League Pass.