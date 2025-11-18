DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Sign Up Early, Get $300 Pre-Registration Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players can sign up with this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and start with a pre-registration bonus. Create a new account to qualify for this offer. New users can sign up by clicking here .







Sign up during the pre-registration period and wait for sports betting to launch in December. From there, place a $5 wager on any game to secure a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country. New players can sign up early in Missouri and start reaping the rewards. Place bets on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport when sports betting goes live on December 1st.

Click here to activate this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Get $300 in Bonus Bets to Use When the App Launches on December 1st Features DraftKings Social, Daily Promotions, Free-to-Play Games, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are no hoops to jump through when it comes to this DraftKings Missouri promo. Simply sign up during the pre-registration period and place a $5 bet when sports betting launches on December 1st.

Players will receive $300 in total bonuses after locking in this initial wager. DraftKings Missouri will provide new users with 12 $25 bonuses no matter the outcome of the original $5 wager.

From there, start using these bonus bets to get a feel for the app. There will be options in the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football and more. Pre-registration offers tend to be stronger than the typical bonuses sportsbooks will provide.

How to Pre-Register With This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

Players can skip the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the pre-registration process in Missouri:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a pre-registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a pre-registration landing page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this sign-up bonus.

Once sports betting is live, place a $5 bet to win $300 in total bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet in the App

These bonuses are the perfect head start for first-time bettors in Missouri. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL on DraftKings Sportsbook. The first official day of sports betting in the state coincides with Monday Night Football. Bet on the New England Patriots or New York Giants as NFL Week 13 finishes. Keep an eye out for different in-app boosts and bonuses on the NFL this season.

New DK disclaimer: Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK.