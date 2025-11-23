DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Pre-Register to Claim $300 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up early with this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and gear up for the launch of sports betting. New players who pre-register will have the chance to start with a guaranteed bonus. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and make a $5 cash deposit during the pre-registration period. Place a $5 bet on any game when sports betting launches on Dec. 1 and win $300 in total bonuses.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on DraftKings Sportsbook. New players will be able to secure this welcome bonus when sports betting goes live in December. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this pre-registration offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Secure Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features DraftKings Social, Daily Promotions, Free Contests, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is nothing complicated about this DraftKings Missouri promo. Simply sign up during the pre-registration period in November. Start with a $5 deposit using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Once sports betting goes live, players can lock in a $5 bet. This is all it takes to win $300 in total bonuses. New users will have 12 $25 bonus bets to use on DraftKings Sportsbook in Missouri.

It’s the perfect time to sign up. More often than not, sportsbooks will offer the best promos during the pre-registration period. Sign up early and be ready to hit the ground running with 12 $25 bonus bets.

How to Activate This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

Creating a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a quick look at how new players can sign up early in Missouri:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on launch day to win $300 in bonuses (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

Missouri Sports Betting Launches in December

Sports betting is finally coming to Missouri and we are less than two weeks away from the official launch. There will be no shortage of options for players on the first day of sports betting. Take a look at all the options in the NFL, NBA and NHL on Dec. 1:

Monday Night Football: New York Giants at New England Patriots

New York Giants at New England Patriots NBA: Suns at Lakers, Mavs at Nuggets, Bulls at Magic, Hawks at Pistons

Suns at Lakers, Mavs at Nuggets, Bulls at Magic, Hawks at Pistons NHL: Jackets at Devils, Penguins at Flyers, Ducks at Blues, Mammoth at Sharks

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.