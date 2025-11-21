DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for Pre-Registration Unlocks $300 Launch Day Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an account today with this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Bet $5 when the app is live on 12/1 to redeem a guaranteed $300 bonus.

Pre-registration gives users a way to lock-in the best possible bonus, which could change when the app launches. There will be multiple online sportsbooks available in Missouri, but DraftKings will easily be among the top options. Take advantage of profit boosts, no sweat bets, free contests and earn perks through Dynasty Rewards.

Sign up here with the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer to get a $300 bonus on 12/1.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on 12/1, Score Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features DraftKings Social, Daily Promotions, Free Contests, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

December 1st falls on a Monday, so there’s a single NFL matchup between the Giants and Patriots. And NHL fans can choose to place a bet on the Blues as they take on the Ducks. Your first opportunity to bet on the Chiefs will be the following Sunday (December 7th) as they face the Texans. These bonus bets last for seven days, meaning you can elect to save some for this matchup.

DraftKings has more betting features than most other sportsbook apps. For example, you can connect with friends to track who they are betting on. If you are new to sports betting, check out a guide that explains parlays, teasers, moneylines and how the odds work.

How to Activate This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

New users can take these easy steps to sign up early for DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, email address, full name and residential address to confirm your identity. You must be at least 21 years old. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet on 12/1 to release a guaranteed $300 bonus.

History of Legal Sports Betting

The Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018, giving states the chance to pass sports betting legislation. Missouri sports fans watched as many surrounding states did so. Finally, Amendment 2 was passed in November of 2024.

The Missouri Gaming Commission oversees the industry in the state. A 10% tax has been added to sports betting revenue, which will go toward education and problem gambling resources.

In addition to pro sports, DraftKings will have odds for college football and college basketball. The only limitation is not being able to bet on player props for in-state teams.

Pre-register through the links on this page to claim this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Bet $5 when the app launches to redeem a $300 bonus.

