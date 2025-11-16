Dodgers acquire minor league right-hander Tyler Gough from Mariners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Tyler Gough from the Seattle Mariners in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Tyler Gough from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz, the teams announced Sunday night.

Gough, 22, went 7-4 with a 4.33 ERA in 23 starts for the Low-A Modesto Nuts in 2024. He did not pitch last season due to injury. Across two season with the Nuts, Gough went 8-7 with a 4.66 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-2 right-hander was selected by the Mariners in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Ortiz, 25, finished the 2025 season with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets after spending parts of the season with the Dodgers’ High-A and Double-A affiliates. Across 48 minor league appearances in 2025, Ortiz was 5-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 72 strikeouts.

