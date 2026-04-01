UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|10
|Orlando
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|Arlington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|17
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|15
|13
|Louisville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|15
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|36
|DC
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|16
Sunday, March 29
Orlando 23, Columbus 16
Wednesday, April 1
No games scheduled.
Friday, April 3
DC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 5
Birmingham at Houston, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 7
St. Louis at Arlington, 8 p.m.
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