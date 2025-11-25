Devils beat Red Wings 4-3, snap three-game losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Connor Brown had a goal and an assist each and the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Connor Brown had a goal and an assist each and the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Monday night in a matchup of two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Alex DeBrincat, James van Riemsdyk and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit.

New Jersey scored three goals in the first period on just eight shots for a 3-1 lead after one, snapped a three-game losing streak, and got its first win in regulation since beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Nov. 1.

The Devils’ previous four wins occurred in either overtime or the shootout.

New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves, 13 in the third period.

Hischier scored his fourth goal in five games and added an assist on Meier’s first-period goal for the 102nd multipoint game of his Devils’ career.

Cody Glass snapped a 1-1 tie for New Jersey in his first game back after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury. He replaced Juho Lammikko on the Devils third line.

Van Riemsdyk, who grew up in New Jersey, scored a power-play goal in his 1,100th game that got the Red Wings to within 3-2 in the second period.

Moritz Seider added two assists for Detroit, who lost for just the second time in its last seven games.

CAPITALS 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored twice and Washington beat Columbus.

Tom Wilson and John Carlson each had a goal and assist, and Martin Fehervary also scored for the Capitals, winners of four of the last five.

Denton Mateychuk scored the lone goal for the Blue Jackets, who have now dropped three of their last four.

Chychrun kicked off the scoring for Washington 6:05 into the first, jumping on a loose puck and cutting to the inside before wiring a quick shot past Elvis Merzlikins. He now has goals in three straight games and is also on an eight-game point streak.

Washington then ran away with things late in the second, scoring three times in a span of 3:28. First, Wilson struck on a one-timer to make it 2-0. Chychrun got the power play on the board with a snap shot from the point with 15 seconds remining. Just 12 seconds later, Carlson scored off a feed from Alex Ovechkin off the draw to push it to 4-0.

RANGERS 3, BLUES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as New York snapped a four-game skid with a win over St. Louis.

Lafreniere put the puck past Blues netminder Joel Hofer 40 seconds into the final period for his fifth goal this season.

Vincent Trocheck and Adam Edstrom also scored for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in 10 home games. New York is 2-7-1 at Madison Square Garden. Vladislav Gavrikov and Adam Fox each had two assists.

Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, and Hofer made 17 saves.

Holloway opening the scoring late in the first period.

Trocheck tied it midway through the second, taking a pass from Jonny Brodzinski and firing the puck past Hofer for his fourth goal.

After Lafreniere made it 2-1, Edstrom increased the lead with 11:04 left in the third. Schenn got the Blues within 3-2 with 1:15 remaining.

LIGHTNING 3, FLYERS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist and Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia.

The Lightning have won four straight and 12 of 15 to move into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Hagel has seven points in the past two games to tie his career best over a two-game span. Anthony Cirelli added a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

Sam Ersson made 15 saves for the Flyers. Philadelphia lost in regulation for only the second time in the past nine games (5-2-2).

Vasilevskiy had his 41st career NHL shutout — the first since March 27, 2025, against Utah — and sixth against the Flyers. He has allowed three goals in his past four starts.

PANTHERS 8, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A.J. Greer scored twice and added an assist, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and two assists apiece, and Florida beat Nashville.

Gustav Forsling, Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Sam Bennett also scored and Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves for Florida, winners of three of their last four games.

Filip Forsberg, Fedor Svechkov and Nick Blankenburg scored and Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen combined to make 17 saves for Nashville, losers of eight of nine and in last place overall in the NHL.

Florida scored a season-high eight goals for the second time in a week.

Reinhart extended his point-scoring streak to seven games. He has six goals and seven assists over that stretch.

Greer scored the game’s first goal just 11 seconds after the opening faceoff.

MAMMOTH 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Logan Cooley scored four straight goals and had an assist and Utah beat Vegas to avenge a home loss four days earlier.

Cooley gave Utah a 3-1 lead on a breakaway at 4:19 of the third period, and completed his second hat trick of the season into an empty net with 4:19 left. He added a short-handed empty-netter with 2:17 to go for his career-high fourth of the night and 13th of the season.

The 21-year-old Cooley had the first four-goal game in the NHL this season. He had another natural hat trick in the first period in a 7-4 victory at St. Louis on Oct. 24. He has three career NHL hat tricks.

The teams also played Thursday night at Delta Center, with Vegas winning 4-1. Utah rebounded Saturday night, topping the New York Rangers 3-2 at home to end a four-game skid. Vegas fell 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Saturday night.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots. Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas, and Carl Lindbom made 20 saves.

SENATORS 2, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandt Clarke scored a power-play goal with 6:10 to play to lift Los Angeles to a win over Ottawa.

Clarke’s slap shot from just inside the blue line came with just two seconds left on the man advantage and snapped LA’s three-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings and Joel Edmundson assisted on both of the team’s goals. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

Foegele opened the scoring 5:31 into the third period when he tapped in a pass from Joel Armia, who skated the puck down the right wing. Armia has points in three straight games.

Fabian Zetterlund tied it at 1-1 with 9:11 to play in the third with his third goal of the season and second in two games, but the Senators went scoreless on three power-play opportunities.

Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves for Ottawa.

