Live Radio
Home » Sports » David Luiz scores his…

David Luiz scores his first Champions League goal since 2017 at age 38 for Pafos

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 2:57 PM

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — At age 38, David Luiz scored his first Champions League goal in more than eight years Wednesday.

The Brazilian defender, playing for Pafos and still sporting his trademark shock of curly hair, soared at a corner to guide a powerful header into the top corner of the Monaco net. It leveled the score at 1-1 in the 18th minute.

He last scored in the competition in October 2017, during his second spell with Chelsea, in a 3-3 draw with Roma at Stamford Bridge.

He was a key player in Chelsea’s Champions League title-winning team in 2012 and later played in the competition for Paris Saint-Germain. His Champions League debut was with Benfica in 2007.

David Luiz returned to Europe in August after four seasons in Brazil to join Cypriot champion Pafos in its debut in the marquee competition.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up