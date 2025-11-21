Cole Palmer breaks toe in ‘accident at home’ and will miss more Chelsea games

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Cole Palmer sustained a broken toe in an accident at home this week and will…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Cole Palmer sustained a broken toe in an accident at home this week and will be sidelined for the next three games, manager Enzo Maresca said Friday.

After Saturday’s match at Burnley, the Blues host Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by Premier League-leading Arsenal’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Nov. 30.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home,” Maresca said. “He hit his toe but it’s nothing important, but for sure he’s not back next week.”

Palmer was nearly ready to return after missing the past two months because of a groin injury.

“The last time I saw him was yesterday morning and he was without socks, without flip-flops,” Maresca said. “He was limping, not too much, he was walking OK. The problem is that it’s the small toe, so the contact with the boots probably can be a little bit painful.”

Maresca confirmed the toe is “fractured.”

“It can happen,” he said. “I wake up many times during the night to go to the toilet and I hit my head, my leg, my everything.”

