Chicago hosts Seattle following Bedard’s hat trick

Seattle Kraken (9-5-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-5-4, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after Connor Bedard recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames.

Chicago has a 5-2-2 record at home and a 10-5-4 record overall. The Blackhawks are seventh in NHL play with 64 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Seattle is 3-4-2 in road games and 9-5-5 overall. The Kraken have allowed 52 goals while scoring 51 for a -1 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bedard has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has two goals and 11 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

