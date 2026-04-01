Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar expected to miss a few games with upper-body injury

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without standout defenseman Cale Makar for a few games after he suffered…

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without standout defenseman Cale Makar for a few games after he suffered an upper-body injury in a win over Calgary earlier this week.

Coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday after morning skate that Makar is “doing OK. He’s going miss some time, though. Nothing serious. Nothing that’s putting the playoffs in jeopardy or anything like that.” The Avalanche host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night as they try to move closer to clinching the league’s best record. They currently hold an eight-point lead.

Makar appeared to be hurt when he was hit along the boards in the second period Monday of a 9-2 win over the Flames. He finished with three assists despite not playing in the third period.

When asked if Makar might shut down for the rest of the regular season, Bednar simply responded, “No.” Colorado has nine games remaining.

Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, is third among defensemen this season with 75 points (20 goals, 55 assists). He’s the league’s first defenseman to notch three straight 20-goal seasons since Phil Housley and Al MacInnis more than three decades ago.

“We talk about Cale enough as a player, about how important he is for us and our offensive game — power play — and defensively as well,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “He’s a big, big part of our team. Other guys are going to have to step up.”

Bednar is adjusting his defensive pairings against the Canucks. Nick Blankenburg is likely to take Makar’s spot in the lineup and figures to be partnered with Brent Burns. The 41-year-old Burns is expected to skate in his 999th straight game Wednesday.

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