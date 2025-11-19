Celebrini’s hat trick and overtime goal lift Sharks over Mammoth

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored a power-play goal in overtime to complete his second hat trick of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored a power-play goal in overtime to complete his second hat trick of the season and the San Jose Sharks overcame a blown third-period lead to beat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Celebrini scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and capped it when he beat Vitek Vanacek with 2:09 left in overtime after Utah had been called for too many men on the ice.

That gave the 19-year-old Celebrini 30 points this season, joining Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby as the only teenagers ever to do that in the first 20 games of a season.

JJ Peterka scored twice in the third period to force overtime and earn Utah a point. He got the tying goal with 2:51 to play when his shot on the rush snuck past Yaroslav Askarov for a rare soft goal allowed by the San Jose netminder this month.

The Mammoth have lost their last three games in overtime and have one win in their last seven games.

Askarov made 24 saves for San Jose.

Vanacek made 19 saves.

Celebrini got the Sharks off to a fast start when he finished a nifty passing sequence with Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev with a wrist shot from the left circle just 1:47 into the game.

He struck again about four minutes later when he beat Vanacek on a breakaway for his 12th goal of the season.

Celebrini’s 30 points and 13 goals are the most by a Sharks player in the first 20 games of a season.

Mammoth: Host Vegas on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

