Canada announces investment in women’s pro soccer at Northern Super League championship

As the Vancouver Rise lifted the trophy for the first Northern Super League championship, the Canadian government pledged up to $5.45 million Canadian to help grow the women’s professional soccer league.

The Rise downed AFC Toronto 2-1 on Saturday before 12,429 fans at Toronto’s BMO Field.

“We hit a lot of milestones this year,” Vancouver captain Samantha Chang said. “Playing in the first-ever game and now winning the first trophy, it does feel so full circle for us.”

Canada’s first pro league kicked off in April with six teams: the Halifax Tides, Montreal Roses, Calgary Wild, Ottawa Rapid, Toronto and Vancouver. Sponsors of the startup league included Coca-Cola, Toyota and DoorDash.

The Rise also won the league’s first game, 1-0 over Calgary in front of more than 14,000 fans at BC Place.

The Canadian government announced before the championship that the new funding will deliver “transformative upgrades for facilities used by the league,” with the aim of advancing NSL growth and spurring regional economic development.

“At the NSL, we’re focused on building pathways that turn dreams into reality and fuel the growth of the women’s sport industry in Canada. We’re proud to build alongside partners like the government of Canada who share that vision,” NSL founder and former Canadian national team player Diana Matheson said. “Sport has an important role to play as we invest in Canada’s future — and women’s sport, one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, is proud to invest and build in communities across the country.”

The championship match was delayed by lightning but in the end, Holly Ward scored the winner in the 68th minute, beating goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde.

Toronto (16-6-3) finished atop the regular-season standings while Vancouver (11-8-6) finished third. The league has plans to add a seventh team next season.

