Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NFL Week 9 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Receive double winning profit boost tokens when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. This promo code allows all new users to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens for the NFL today, or any other sport and market.

Place your first wager on the app for $1 to automatically redeem these 100% profit boosts tokens. You’ll be able to double your winnings on 20 plays up to $25 per play.

Between games such as Vikings-Lions, Chiefs-Bills and Seahawks-Commanders, there are plenty of opportunities to start doubling your profits on the NFL slate today.

The best part is that market is valid for this promotion, so you can look into your favorite player to score a touchdown or your favorite team to win straight up and double the winnings of those plays with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NFL Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, 100% NBA Profit Boost, 25% NBA SGP Profit Boost, NFL SNF Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes to redeem the profit boost tokens is to place a wager for $1 on the app. It does not matter whether that first bet wins or loses, as the 20 profit boost tokens will be guaranteed after the initial wager on Caesars Sportsbook. Everything under the sun in terms of markets available is valid for this promo, with the max wager set at $25 and max winnings boosted at $2,500.

What this means, however, is that you have 20 opportunities to double your winnings on any market across all sports up to $25.

With a loaded NFL slate Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to use these profit boost tokens today.

NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost

The market that has garnered the most popularity over the last couple of years is the anytime touchdown market, and Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante by offering a profit boost specifically on an anytime TD parlay.

Choose three or more players who you like to score a touchdown in any NFL game today, boost the odds of that parlay by 25%.

Here are three of our favorite options to score:

Amon-Ra St. Brown (-115)

Kyle Monangai (-160)

Kimani Vidal (-150)

With the boost, a $10 wager on this parlay will profit $45.71.

Guide to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers can register for an account within a couple of minutes. Take these steps to increase your winnings for the college football slate Saturday:

Head to the sportsbook and apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet to release (20) 100% profit boosts.

Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500. Be sure to use all the boosts before they expire in 14 days.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.