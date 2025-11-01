Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NCAAF, World Series

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to starting doubling winnings on the college football and NBA games Saturday. Signing up for Caesars Sportsbook allows you to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.



Place your first wager on the app for $1 to automatically redeem these 100% profit boosts tokens. You’ll be able to double your winnings on 20 plays up to $25 per play.

Dive into Oklahoma vs. Tennessee, Vanderbilt vs. Texas and Georgia vs. Florida on the college football Saturday slate, along with NBA games such as Rockets vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Pacers.

Every market is valid for this promotion, so you can double winnings on main lines to player props by redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NCAAF Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NCAAF Parlay Escalator, NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost, Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Flips, Fastball Fortune, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes to redeem the profit boost tokens is to place a wager for $1 on the app. It does not matter whether that first bet wins or loses, as the 20 profit boost tokens will be guaranteed.

They can also be used across all sports and markets, including NBA player props tonight such as point props or made 3s for Steph Curry. The only limit is that the max wager is $25 for the profit boost.

After signing up, scroll through the promotions section to see offers such as the college football parlay escalator and more for the games today.

NCAAF Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

A typical college football Saturday can be overwhelming due to the sheer volume of teams and games that are played. One way to help narrow down your choices is to check out the odds boosts tab for the games.

Caesars Sportsbook will offer boosted plays across all sports, and the college football slate is no different. Here are some options for today:

Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Miami & Georgia All to Win (+375)

Texas, Clemson UCF & Houston All to Win (+700)

Iowa State, Baylor & SMU All to Win (+800)

Utah to Win by 13-18 points (+550)

Guide to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers can register for an account within a couple of minutes. Take these steps to increase your winnings for the college football slate Saturday:

Head to the sportsbook and apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet to release (20) 100% profit boosts.

Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500. Be sure to use all the boosts before they expire in 14 days.