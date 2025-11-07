Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NBA Cup, CBB, NCAAF

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NBA Friday
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOP20X
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
|In-App Promos
|25% NFL Anytime Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost, 30% NHL Parlay Profit Boost, Parlay Escalator, NFL FLIPS, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This is a great welcome offer to sign up for to start locking in profit boosts, as you have 20 opportunities to double your winnings.
All you need to do to secure this offer is place your first wager on the app for $1, which you will then be guaranteed to receive these profit boost tokens. They can be used on wagers up to $25, across all sports and markets.
NBA League Cup Odds Boosts Friday
Caesars Sportsbook will update their odds boosts tab every day, updating the selections for each and every slate across all sports.
So, that means there are already NFL odds boosts available for the Sunday slate, and NCAAF odds boosts for tomorrow. That said, with 11 games tonight, we will dive into the NBA slate and provide some of the best bet boosts available for the NBA today:
- Bedtime Buckets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+, Nikola Jokic 30+, Zach LaVine 25+, Jimmy Butler 20+ & Jamal Murray 15+ Points (+1964)
- 100 Points: Jaylen Brown, Paolo Banchero, Victor Wembanyama & Kevin Durant 25+ Points Each (+696)
- Swish & Dish Boost: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points & Nikola Jokic 10+ Assists (+160)
How to Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Complete these simple steps to increase your winnings for NBA, NHL and NFL bets this week. It can also be used for college football and basketball action.
- Head to the sportsbook and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.
- Enter your name, email, residential address and date of birth to confirm your identity.
- Use online banking, a debit card or a different payment method to make a deposit.
- Place a $1 bet.
The outcome doesn’t matter, so the (20) 100% profit boosts are guaranteed. Be sure to use these profit boosts before they expire in 14 days. Each one can increase your winnings up to $2,500.
Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.