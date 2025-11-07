Live Radio
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NBA Cup, CBB, NCAAF

Double your winnings on any NBA wager tonight by redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Between 11 NBA games tonight, along with a loaded weekend of football between college football and the NFL, do not miss out on this opportunity to double profits.



All it takes is a $1 bet with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to automatically result in (20) 100% profit boosts. These boosts can be applied to parlays up to $25.
Every sport and market is valid for these profit boost tokens, which can be used on anything ranging from main markets to player props. If you prefer to back players instead of teams, you will be delighted to hear that players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will all be playing tonight.
So, sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X for NBA Friday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code  WTOP20X
New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens
In-App Promos 25% NFL Anytime Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost, 30% NHL Parlay Profit Boost, Parlay Escalator, NFL FLIPS,  etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 7, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a great welcome offer to sign up for to start locking in profit boosts, as you have 20 opportunities to double your winnings.

All you need to do to secure this offer is place your first wager on the app for $1, which you will then be guaranteed to receive these profit boost tokens. They can be used on wagers up to $25, across all sports and markets.

NBA League Cup Odds Boosts Friday

Caesars Sportsbook will update their odds boosts tab every day, updating the selections for each and every slate across all sports.

So, that means there are already NFL odds boosts available for the Sunday slate, and NCAAF odds boosts for tomorrow. That said, with 11 games tonight, we will dive into the NBA slate and provide some of the best bet boosts available for the NBA today:

  • Bedtime Buckets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+, Nikola Jokic 30+, Zach LaVine 25+, Jimmy Butler 20+ & Jamal Murray 15+ Points (+1964)
  • 100 Points: Jaylen Brown, Paolo Banchero, Victor Wembanyama & Kevin Durant 25+ Points Each (+696)
  • Swish & Dish Boost: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points & Nikola Jokic 10+ Assists (+160)

How to Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Complete these simple steps to increase your winnings for NBA, NHL and NFL bets this week. It can also be used for college football and basketball action.

  1. Head to the sportsbook and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X.
  2. Enter your name, email, residential address and date of birth to confirm your identity.
  3. Use online banking, a debit card or a different payment method to make a deposit.
  4. Place a $1 bet.

The outcome doesn’t matter, so the (20) 100% profit boosts are guaranteed. Be sure to use these profit boosts before they expire in 14 days. Each one can increase your winnings up to $2,500.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

