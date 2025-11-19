Caesars Missouri Promo Code WTOPMO: Pre-Register Today to Claim 5 Boosts + $150 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the launch date of legal sports betting in Missouri with the Caesars Missouri promo code WTOPMO. By pre-registering today, all new bettors are able to claim 5 100% profit boost tokens for the official launch date of December 1st. Then, on that date when it officially goes live, return to Caesars for a risk $5 for a $150 bonus with a winning wager.







To claim this offer, just be sure to pre-register and enter code WTOPMO when prompted on the sign-up page. This will automatically unlock 5 100% boosts, along with the $150 bonus on Monday, 12/1.

Keep reading below for full details on the Caesars Missouri promo code WTOPMO welcome offer.

Caesars Missouri Promo Code WTOPMO for Pre-Reg Offer

There are two parts to this pre-reg offer for all Missouri users excited for the December 1st launch date.

As for today, all you need to do is pre-register today, or any day before November 30 and deposit at least $5 to claim 5 100% profit boosts for use on December 1 when sports betting is made legal.

Then, once betting has gone live, head back to Caesars and wager $5 on the line of your choice. If that bet wins, you’ll claim $150 in bonus bets, paid out as 6 bonus bets worth $25 each.

These bonus bets must be used within 30 days of being credited.

Since the launch date is still a couple weeks away there are no lines currently able to be wagered on, but it is never too early to get a head start on what to expect. The launch date does fall on a Monday, which means there will be Monday Night Football to dive into, and more.

Pre-Register for Caesars Missouri Promo Code Today

Looking to get in on Caesars Missouri’s pre-registration offer? Just follow the steps below to ensure you’ll collect 5 100% profit boosts plus a shot at $150 when you bet $5 on December 1.

Here’s a look at how to pre-register today:

Click here or use the links above to sign up to redeem promo code SDSMO.

Create your credentials and fill in all relevant information to register an account. Fill in all relevant information as prompted, such as address, phone number and email. Finally, provide ID to prove age (21+)

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Deposit at least $5 before 11:59 p.m. on November 30 to unlock 5 100% profit boosts, which will show up under the My Promos section.

Return on December 1 and wager at least $5 on the line of your choice. If that bet wins, you’ll claim $150 in bonus bets.

Sports Slate on Monday, December 1st

You are going to want to be prepared once sports betting goes live in Missouri. As mentioned previously, pre-registering today grants you 5 100% profit boost tokens, and on the launch date you can claim another $150 in bonus bets.

Odds for games on December 1 are not currently available, but here is a look at some of the best games in action at the start of the month:

Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Patriots

Giants vs. Patriots NBA : Suns vs. Lakers, Mavericks vs. Nuggets, Bulls vs. Magic, Hawks vs. Pistons

: Suns vs. Lakers, Mavericks vs. Nuggets, Bulls vs. Magic, Hawks vs. Pistons NHL: Blue Jackets vs. Devils, Penguins vs. Flyers, Mammoth vs. Sharks

Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code and deposit $5 or more by 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/25. Must opt in from My Promos within 30 days of registration. Tokens max. bet amount: $25 per token. Tokens bet max. add’l winnings: $2,500 per token. Tokens expire 30 days after receipt. Tokens not reissued for voided/pushed bets. Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win: Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars.com/promos or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER