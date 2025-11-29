Bucks take on the Nets on 7-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (3-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8…

Brooklyn Nets (3-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -10.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup against Brooklyn as losers of seven in a row.

The Bucks are 6-8 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks third in the league averaging 15.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.0% from deep. AJ Green leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 48.1% from 3-point range.

The Nets are 3-12 in conference play. Brooklyn currently has the NBA’s worst offense, averaging 108.9 points per game.

The Bucks are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets’ 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 14 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 106.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

