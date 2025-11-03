Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $210 Bonus for Cowboys-Cardinals MNF, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers will instantly receive a $10 bonus after signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, you’ll have a 50% deposit match that will result in a bonus up to $200.

The Cowboys have been excellent on offense, but the defense hasn’t shown up. Dallas allowed the Broncos to score 44 points last week. They’ll face a Cardinals team on Monday night that has lost five in a row. Jacoby Brissett will likely get the start since Kyler Murray is injured, which hurts Arizona since Murray has been dominant at AT&T Stadium throughout his career.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for the Cardinals-Cowboys

Betr Promo Code WTOP for the Cardinals-Cowboys

There are several different ways to browse through markets. It has trending players, as well as categories for certain stats.

You’ll notice that some of these markets have a discount, which gives you a better chance at a win. It has other types of bonuses, like Nuke, Anchor, Edge and Surge picks. Combine some of the following picks to create an entry on Monday night:

Dak Prescott: 0.5 passing yards (Discount)

CeeDee Lamb: 68.5 receiving yards (Discount)

Marvin Harrson: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Jake Ferguson: 0.5 anytime TD (Nuke)

Jacoby Brissett: 250.5 passing yards

Trey McBride: 69.5 receiving yards

Zay Jones: 21.5 receiving yards

Brandon Aubrey: 43.5 field goal long

Javonte Williams: 65.5 receiving yards

George Pickens: 64.5 receiving yards

This fantasy app co-owned by Jake Paul is a growing choice for sports fans across the country. New users can complete these easy steps to snag a bonus for NBA, NHL and NBA picks this week.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after registration. The additional bonus is determined by the amount of your deposit. Since it's a 50% match, you can score the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after registration. The additional bonus is determined by the amount of your deposit. Since it’s a 50% match, you can score the max $200 bonus with a $400 deposit.

Daily Discount for the NBA, NHL, More

Find new discounts every day for the NBA and NHL. For example, you can take Zach LaVine to score over 19.5 points on Monday night. Go through markets for the Timberwolves vs. Nets, Bucks vs. Pacers, Mavericks vs. Rockets, Kings vs. Nuggets, Lakers vs. Trail Blazers and Heat vs. Clippers.

If you make enough picks, you’ll qualify for the Ballers Club. Get VIP perks, like bonus drops and better discounts.

