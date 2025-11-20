Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Bills vs. Texans Thursday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

For instance, you could place your initial wager on the Bills to cover the -5.5 spread or take a chance on the Texans at +225 odds

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose Your Welcome Offer – Bet $5, Get $150 or a $1,000 Safety Net

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans Odds & Analysis

The visiting Buffalo Bills are positioned as road favorites in this conference matchup. The point spread has notably shifted from an opening of Bills -2.5 to its current position, indicating early market confidence in Buffalo.

When analyzing the betting lines, several strong trends emerge for both teams. The Bills enter as the favorite, a role in which they’ve struggled to cover the spread this season. In 8 games as the favorite, Buffalo is just 3-5 (37.5%) against the spread (ATS). This aligns with a broader trend where the Bills have gone 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a favorite.

On the other side, the Houston Texans have had significant difficulties when positioned as the underdog. In three games as an underdog this season, the Texans are 0-3 both straight-up and against the spread. However, they have been a different team at home, boasting a 4-1 ATS record in their last five games at NRG Stadium and going 3-1 against opponents with winning records in their last four home contests.

