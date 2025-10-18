Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus for CFB, MLB, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Enter your first $5 contest after signing up with the Underdog promo code. Win or lose, new customers are awarded with a $100 bonus.

Try using your bonus for some of the key college football games on Saturday. There are markets available for No. 10 LSU vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama, No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame and more.

Underdog Promo Code for College Football Saturday

The number of legs and the multipliers will determine your potential winnings when making Higher/Lower picks. A standard entry will result in the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must be correct. You can choose to flex an entry instead and still receive some winnings if one leg is wrong.

These are just some of the markets available for the top quarterbacks in action on Saturday:

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): 257.5 pass yards

Diego Pavia (VAN): 53.5 rush yards

Julian Sayin (OSU): 262.5 pass yards

Fernando Mendoza (IND): 2.5 pass TDs

Marcel Reed (TXAM): 234.5 pass yards

Dante Moore (ORE): 0.5 INTs thrown

Arch Manning (TEX): 32.5 rush yards

Ty Simpson (BAMA): 290.5 pass yards

Jayden Maiava (USC): 24.5 pass attempts

CJ Carr (ND): 302.5 pass + rush yards

Begin using one of the most popular DFS apps with a bonus by taking these easy steps to create an account.

Fill in your name, email and date of birth to confirm your age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Play $5.

The result of your opening entry doesn’t matter, making the $100 bonus guaranteed.

Enter Drafts for NFL Week 7

Use some of your bonus to enter drafts for NFL Week 7. Pick a team of players and compete against other customers for a chance to win a share of massive prize pools. Check the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points on Sunday.

It’s no surprise to see Jonathan Taylor near the top of the draft board. He is joined by Josh Jacobs, De’Von Achane, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and George Pickens. Rashee Rice is also back for the Chiefs, so it’ll be interesting to see his impact in his first week after serving a suspension.

These drafts are available for other sports. Take a look at the option for the NBA before the season begins next week.

Make picks and enter drafts on this DFS app.