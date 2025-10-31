Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Cup, World Series Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a bonus for World Series, NBA and NFL picks with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to create your first entry on Friday.









Create a $5 entry after signing up with the Underdog promo code. No matter the result, new users will receive $100 in bonus entries. You’ll have 10X$10 bonus entries to use over a busy weekend in sports.

On Friday, you can enter your first contest for Game 6 of the World Series. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 lead over the Dodgers, so Toronto has a chance to win it at home while Los Angeles looks to force a Game 7. It could be the first title for the Blue Jays since 1993.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. A $5 entry will release a $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the World Series

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of picks in your contest will determine the potential winnings, along with the multipliers. A standard entry will result in the largest payout, but you can elect to use a flex entry and still receive some winnings if one leg doesn’t hit.

These are just some of the popular markets for the World Series:

Shohei Ohtani: 0.5 home runs

Mookie Betts: 1.5 total bases

Freddie Freeman: 6.5 fantasy points

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 18.5 pitching outs

Teoscar Hernandez: 1.5 batter strikeouts

Kevin Gausman: 4.5 hits allowed

Will Smith: 0.5 singles

Bo Bichette: 0.5 runs

Max Muncy: 0.5 doubles

Alejandro Kirk: 0.5 hits

Try using the 30% MLB profit boost to increase your winnings for these Game 6 picks. And it’s the last day of Boostober, so you can actually use unlimited 30% profit boosts on Friday for other sports.

How to Sign Up with the Underdog Promo Code

Lock-in a bonus for picks and drafts this weekend by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your date of birth and other essential information to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive 10X$10 bonus entries.

Enter NBA and NFL Drafts to Compete for Prizes

There are new drafts every day for the NBA and NFL. For example, you can pick a team in the “Battle Royale – Week 9” contest and go up against other customers for a chance to win a share of $300,000 in prizes.

The rankings show which players are projected to score the most points. Christian McCaffrey is going early in many drafts, along with Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase. Follow along on the results tab to see how your players are doing during the action. It even has a news feed, so you can learn about injuries and roster updates before drafting players.

Sign up through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers can redeem a $100 bonus for MLB, NBA and NFL entries this weekend.