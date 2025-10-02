Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, Thursday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on the MLB postseason with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to lock-in a bonus for the Wild Card series.









Create your first $5 entry with the Underdog promo code to receive an automatic $100 bonus. Use this to make picks on home runs, RBIs, total based, strikeouts and other stats.

We have another three MLB matchups on Thursday, with all three serving as deciding games of the wild card round. Guardians-Tigers, Red Sox-Yankees and Padres-Cubs. These three games pair up with a Thursday Night Football showdown between NFC West rivals in the 49ers and Rams.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and collect a $100 bonus for MLB picks.

MLB Totals for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promos for the NFL Gimme Picks, Boosters, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your contest will determine the potential winnings. A standard entry will result in the largest payout, while a flex entry will result in some winnings of only one leg is incorrect.

Jose Ramirez: 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Riley Greene: 0.5 home runs

Steven Kwan: 1.5 total bases

Spencer Torkelson: 0.5 runs

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 0.5 home runs

Kyle Tucker: 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Manny Machado: 1.5 total bases

Pete Crow-Armstrong: 0.5 total bases

Seiya Suzuki: 0.5 home runs

Underdog Promo Code: How to Score $100 Bonus

Start making picks on the MLB postseason by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and full name to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Create a $5 entry. Win or lose, you’ll receive a $100 bonus.

Compete in Daily MLB Drafts During the Postseason

Draft players in daily contests throughout the postseason. Compete against other customers for a chance to win a portion of large prize pools. For example, the “Walk Off Wednesday” contest has a $7 entry fee and $25,000 worth of prizes.

The rankings show projections for the top players. Aaron Judge is going off the board early with a projection of 10.8 points. He was able to get a pair of hits for the Yankees in Game 1, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Anthony Volpe hit a home run, which was the only run for the Yankees.

These drafts are also available for NFL Week 5, the upcoming NHL season, college football and other sports.

Sign up through the links above to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Create your first $5 entry on the MLB postseason to score a $100 bonus.