Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, NHL Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players have an opportunity to start winning bonuses with Underdog promo code WTOP. Anyone who signs up with this offer can start with a guaranteed winner on Dodgers-Brewers or any other game. Click here to sign up.







Create an account and start with a $5 pick on the NLCS, NHL, NBA preseason, NFL or any other sport this week. This will unlock a $100 bonus no matter what happens on the original pick.

Underdog is raising the bar for players with this sign-up bonus. New users can start with a $100 bonus to use throughout the week. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running on Dodgers-Brewers or any other matchup.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and start with a $5 MLB pick to secure a $100 fantasy bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Start With $100 Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Other Weekly NFL Offers, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a guaranteed winner for new players on Underdog. Simply sign up and start with a $5 pick on the NLCS, NHL or any other listed market. That is all it takes to secure $100 in fantasy bonuses.

Some new users will receive $100 in bonus funds to use in a variety of ways. Others will get 10 $10 bonus entries to use throughout the week. This is an opportunity for players to test out the Underdog app.

Brewers vs. Dodgers NLCS Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers struck the first blow in the NLCS behind a dominant performance from Blake Snell. The former Cy Young winner shut down Milwaukee’s offense with eight shutout innings.

Can the Brewers bounce back in Game 2 to even up this series? They will need a strong start from Freddy Peralta if that is going to happen. Make higher or lower picks on Peralta, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Christian Yelich or any other player in the NLCS.

As for the ALCS, that series returns on Wednesday night. The Seattle Mariners can close out this series at home after taking the first two against the Toronto Blue Jays. Underdog will have tons of different ways to get in on the action during the MLB Postseason.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Underdog is a quick and stress-free process. Create a new account in a matter of minutes by following the simple steps below: