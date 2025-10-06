Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Chiefs-Jags, MLB Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on Monday Night Football after signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to activate this welcome offer in time for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars.









Create your first $5 entry by making picks on passing yards, touchdowns, receptions, rushing yards and other stats. The Underdog promo code will trigger a $100 bonus regardless of the outcome.

There are two ways to enter Higher/Lower contests. A standard entry with 2+ legs will result in the largest payout, but all legs must be correct. And you’ll still receive some winnings of one leg doesn’t hit with a flex entry of 3+ picks.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter a $5 contest to score an automatic $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code for Monday Night Football

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions 50% Profit Boost for the Chiefs-Jags, 50% Profit Boost for MLB Picks, Boostober, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

NFL Week 5 ends with the Chiefs and Jaguars on Monday night. The Chiefs are 2-2 as they bounce back from a tough start, while the Jags are 3-1 after some success under coach Liam Coen. These are some of the popular Higher/Lower totals for the matchup:

Xavier Worthy: 57.5 receiving yards

Patrick Mahomes: 1.5 pass TDs

Travis Kelce: 17.5 longest reception

Trevor Lawrence: 217.5 pass yards

Isiah Pacheco: 29.5 rush yards

Benton Strange: 7.45 fantasy points

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 28.5 receiving yards

Travis Etienne Jr.: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Travis Hunter: 2.5 receptions

Kareem Hunt: 28.5 rush yards

Underdog has added a 50% profit boost for this matchup, which can be applied to an entry up to $50. With several players on the injury report, check the news feed on the app to learn about the latest roster updates.

Collect $100 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Start making picks on football and more sports after claiming this welcome offer. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, like a debit card or PayPal. Play $5.

The result doesn’t matter, so the $100 bonus is guaranteed.

Use Bonus for the MLB Playoffs

Some of this bonus can be used for the MLB playoffs. Plus, there is another 50% profit boost available for the matchups on Monday night. Make picks on the Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cubs vs. Brewers. On Tuesday, we’ll have the Mariners vs. Tigers and Blue Jays vs. Yankees.

Try entering daily drafts to compete against other customers for a chance to win a portion of large prize pools. For example, the “Monday Moonshot” contest has a $7 entry fee and $20,000 prize pool, with $2,000 going to the user that finishes in first place. Go to the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points. Blake Snell is the top choice, followed by Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, Michael Busch and Mookie Betts.

Follow the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 bonus for NFL and MLB picks this week.