Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Week 8 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use Underdog promo code WTOP to grab the best daily fantasy bonus. This is an opportunity to secure a $100 bonus on the NFL or any other sport this weekend. Click here to start signing up.







Create an account and make a $5 pick on the NFL, NBA or any other market this weekend. This will unlock $100 in bonus funds or $100 in bonus entries.

Underdog will have tons of different ways to make picks on the NFL this weekend. Choose higher or lower on your favorite stars like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Justin Fields and more. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Activate Underdog promo code WTOP and start with a $5 pick to win a $100 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

NFL Week 8 Games

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions October 30% Profit Boosts, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NFL is the most popular market in daily fantasy sports and we don’t expect that to change this weekend. Start making picks on Aaron Rodgers’ first game against the Packers or gear up for Monday Night Football with Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs.

Check out the full slate of NFL Week 8 games:

1 p.m. ET Games: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants 4 p.m. ET Games: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Bonus

This is a foolproof way to lock in bonuses on Underdog. Remember, all it takes is a $5 pick on the NFL or any other sport. That is all it takes to unlock this $100 bonus.

At this point, players are ready to hit the ground running. These bonuses are the perfect way to test out the Underdog app, which is available on iOS and Android devices.

How to Get Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

New users can sign up and start reaping the rewards in a few simple steps. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process on Underdog: