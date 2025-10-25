Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, World Series, NCAAF Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users who sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP can receive a $100 bonus and start making picks on the World Series Game 2, college football, NFL Week 8 and NBA games this weekend. With the bonus also comes a free winner on Jordan Love.







Create your first $5 entry after signing up, and after doing so all new customers will automatically receive a $100 bonus guaranteed. There are also a bunch of additional promotions available after signing up, such as a “Boostober” 30% profit boost available every single day of October.

It does not get any better than this weekend of the sports calendar, with the World Series starting tonight between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, along with a full slate of NBA, NFL and NCAAF games Saturday and into the weekend.

Sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a $100 bonus.