Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Monday Night Football Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can hit the ground running with Underdog promo code WTOP. This is an opportunity to start making picks on the NFL Week 6 games. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Set up a new account and start with a $5 pick on the NFL or any other market on Sunday. New users will receive a $100 bonus no matter what happens to the original pick.

Underdog should be a go-to option for daily fantasy players this weekend. This is an opportunity to pick higher or lower on NFL superstars like Josh Allen, James Cook, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels and more. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and turn a $5 pick into a $100 fantasy bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Use $5 Pick to Win $100 Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Other Weekly NFL Offers, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Guarantees are few and far between in daily fantasy sports, but this Underdog promo is the exception to the rule. Remember, any $5 pick on Sunday’s games will be enough to cash in on this welcome bonus.

Some new players will receive $100 in bonus funds. Use these funds to pick higher or lower on different NFL markets on Sunday. However, some players will receive 10 $10 bonus entries. This is an opportunity to build lineups and win big on the NFL.

Monday Night Football Matchups

Remember, Underdog will have options for every single NFL game this season. The New York Giants kicked off the week with a thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football and that continued with a full Sunday of football. Take a look at the two Monday Night Football matchups coming up.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

Underdog will have a variety of ways to get in on the action during the NFL season. Set up a new user profile and start making picks on Monday Night Football or any other sport. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the last two NFL Week 6 games.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Underdog is an easy way to start locking in daily fantasy bonuses. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new players: