Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, Eagles-Giants Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on NFL Week 6 and the MLB postseason with the Underdog promo code WTOP.









Create an account with the Underdog promo code and enter your first $5 contest. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $100 bonus.

NFL Week 6 starts with the Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday night. You can use this bonus for Higher/Lower and make picks on certain stats. Find totals for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more. There are also drafts for Week 6, allowing customers to compete against each other for a shot at winning prizes. Unlike season-long fantasy, you can enter new drafts and select different players every week.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get in your first $5 entry to score a $100 bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the Eagles-Giants

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Boostober Daily Promos, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to make Higher/Lower picks. A standard entry with 2+ legs results in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. Flex an entry instead to still receive some winnings if one of your 3+ picks is incorrect.

These are just some of the popular markets for the Eagles vs. Giants. Your potential winnings will be determined by the type of entry, number of legs and multipliers:

Saquon Barkley: 85.5 rush yards

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 pass TDs

DeVonta Smith: 49.5 receiving yards

Jaxson Dart: 176.5 pass yards

J. Brown: 4.5 receptions

Cam Skattebo: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Dallas Goedert: 7.65 fantasy points

Wan’Dale Robinson: 5.5 receptions

Theo Johnson: 31.5 receiving yards

Jahan Dotson: 6.5 longest reception

Jake Elliot: 7.5 kicking points

Dexter Lawrence II: 0.5 sacks

Grab $100 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Take these easy steps after following the link to claim the bonus.

Provide your email address, full name and other basic account information. Use PayPal or another payment method to make a deposit. Create a $5 entry.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $100 bonus.

Use Profit Boosts for NFL Week 6, the MLB Postseason

Continue using your bonus for other NFL Week 6 matchups, like the Broncos vs. Jets, Cardinals vs. Colts, Browns vs. Steelers, Cowboys vs. Panthers, Seahawks vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Buccaneers and Lions vs. Chiefs on Sunday.

If you are entering drafts, check the rankings tab to see which players are projected to score the most points. Follow along with live scoring on the mobile app to track the players on your team.

Since it’s “Boostober,” Underdog is adding new promos every day. Some of these can be applied to picks on the MLB postseason as teams battle for a shot at the World Series. Find totals for home runs, RBIs, strikeouts, pitching outs, runs scored and more.

Sign up through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 bonus for NFL and MLB picks this week.