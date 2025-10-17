Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, CFB, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Underdog promo code WTOP and lock in a sign-up bonus. New daily fantasy players can start making picks on the MLB Postseason, college football, NFL Week 7 and more. Click here to start the sign-up process.







New users can create an account and start with a $5 pick on any sport. No matter what happens on that initial pick, players will receive $100 in bonuses.

Underdog is one of the top fantasy options on the market. This is a great option for players who live in a state without legal sports betting. Start the weekend with a $100 bonus and start winning straight cash.

Click here to redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and use a $5 pick to win $100 in fantasy bonuses.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Sign-Up Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus ($100 in Bonus Funds or 10 $10 Bonus Entries) In-App Promotions 30% Profit Boost All October, 30% MLB Profit Boost, Ladders, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On October 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to start with a guaranteed winner. All it takes is a $5 pick after signing up to secure the $100 bonus. This is a flexible offer that applies to a wide range of markets, including MLB, NFL, NHL, college football and more.

There are two types of bonuses that players will receive on Underdog. Some new users will get $100 in bonus funds to use in a number of different ways. Other players will receive 10 $10 bonus entries to make picks.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for players to get in on the action with Underdog. Create a new account on a mobile device by following these simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to start the registration process. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Make a $5 pick on the MLB Postseason, NFL Week 7, college football, NHL or any other sport.

New users will receive $100 in bonuses guaranteed ($100 in bonus funds or 10 $10 bonus entries).

MLB Postseason Update

We are inching closer to the Fall Classic and in fact, one National League team could clinch a trip to the World Series as early as Friday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers can complete a four-game sweep over the Milwaukee Brewers. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for Los Angeles as Milwaukee looks for any signs of life in the NLCS.

Meanwhile, the ALCS is a back-and-forth affair. The road team has won all four games so far in this series. Will that trend continue on Friday night? Underdog will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action during the MLB Postseason, but it all starts with this $100 sign-up bonus.