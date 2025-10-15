Live Radio
Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB, NHL, NFL Week 7

Sign up, and start winning bonuses by claiming the Underdog promo code WTOP. All daily fantasy players have the ability to redeem this promo code offer for a $100 bonus on Underdog.



Create an account and start with a $5 pick on the ALCS, NHL, NFL or any other sport this week. This will unlock a $100 bonus no matter what happens on the original pick.
There are plenty of opportunities to place this $5 entry on Underdog, with Game 3 of the ALCS tonight along with NHL games, then Game 3 of the NLCS and TNF are set up for tomorrow night. Do not miss out on this opportunity to grab a guaranteed bonus on Underdog to get your account started off on the right foot.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer Play $5, Get $100 Bonus
In-App Promotions 30% Profit Boost All October, 30% MLB Profit Boost, Ladders, etc.
Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On October 15, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a guaranteed way for all new users to receive a welcome bonus on Underdog. All you need to do is sign up and play a $5 entry on the ALCS tonight, NLCS & TNF tomorrow, or any other sport,. which is all it takes to secure $100 in fantasy bonuses.

Some new users will receive $100 in bonus funds to use in a variety of ways. Others will get 10 $10 bonus entries to use throughout the week.

NFL TNF Ladder Potentials on Underdog

One fun promotion that Underdog has is a “ladders” type of promotion. A ladder play is essentially taking a player prop you like, but instead of taking the players main line you can take that player to climb multiple ladders of his prop.

For example, superstar WR Ja’Marr Chase has his receiving yards prop set at 72.5. That said, if you think he has a chance to go for 100+, you can opt for the ladder promotion on Underdog and receive a higher payout based on how many yards Chase ends up getting.

A minimum of three players must be put into this promotion, and you will only get paid out based on the lowest leg of the ladder all three players manage to hit.

Along with Chase, DK Metcalf receiving yards and Jaylen Warren rushing yards are two additional ladder opportunities for Thursday Night Football.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Underdog is a quick and stress-free process. Create a new account in a matter of minutes by following the simple steps below:

  • Use the links on this page to head to Underdog and get in on the action. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new profile.
  • Deposit at least $10 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.
  • Start with a $5 pick on the MLB Postseason, NHL, NBA preseason, NFL or any other market.
  • This will unlock a $100 bonus no matter what happens to the original pick.

