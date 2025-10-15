Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB, NHL, NFL Week 7

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up, and start winning bonuses by claiming the Underdog promo code WTOP. All daily fantasy players have the ability to redeem this promo code offer for a $100 bonus on Underdog.







Create an account and start with a $5 pick on the ALCS, NHL, NFL or any other sport this week. This will unlock a $100 bonus no matter what happens on the original pick.

There are plenty of opportunities to place this $5 entry on Underdog, with Game 3 of the ALCS tonight along with NHL games, then Game 3 of the NLCS and TNF are set up for tomorrow night. Do not miss out on this opportunity to grab a guaranteed bonus on Underdog to get your account started off on the right foot.