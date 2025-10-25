UFC 321 Betting Apps: Get Leading Sportsbook Offers for Heavyweight Title

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use UFC 321 betting apps on Saturday for the heavyweight title bout and other matchups on the main card. We've listed the online sportsbooks with odds for the event, along with the leading bonuses. Take advantage of profit boosts, no sweat bets and more. On the bottom of the page, we include a DFS app that allows fans in states without online betting to make picks.

UFC 321 Betting Apps and Bonuses for the Main Card

UFC 321 Betting Apps Welcome Offer In-App Bonuses DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus 33% Winning Method Boost Bet365 Choose $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Boosts for Each Fight on the Main Card BetMGM Win $150 Bonus or Use $1,500 First Bet Odds Boost Tokens Caesars Bet $1, Gain (20) 100% Profit Boosts Odds Boosts for Select Markets Fanatics Score $250 in FanCash (Five Profit Boosts in NY) Daily Rewards FanDuel Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus 30% Parlay Profit Boost

Action is taking place in Abu Dhabi, so the main card begins at 2 pm ET. Find markets for all the following bouts:

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Aspinall holds the heavyweight title, and he’s favored to retain the belt in the main event. He has a 15-2-0 record, with his last three wins coming by knockout. Gane is 13-2-0, who beat Alexander Volkov by split decision back in December of last year. Make your picks after signing up on these UFC 321 betting apps:

Grab $300 UFC Bonus with the DraftKings Promo







Place a $5 wager on any UFC 319 bout with this DraftKings promo. If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. The odds must be at least -500, but that still gives you room to bet on a heavy favorite to win.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Releases $200 Bonus







Claim an instant $200 bonus by placing a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You’ll have the choice to use a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead, which results in a bonus refund after a loss. Then, browse through odds boosts for Aspinall vs. Gane and other fights.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Score $150 Bonus on Saturday















Win a $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV to redeem a $150 bonus for UFC 321. New customers in remaining states can wager up to $1,500 on any fight and collect a bonus refund after a loss.

Get 20 UFC Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X







Simply make your first $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. No matter the result, you’ll receive (20) 100% profit boosts to use toward UFC parlays up to $25.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Provides $250 in FanCash







New customers who make a $50 wager with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo will gain $250 in FanCash. The FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets, profit boosts and merchandise.

Win $300 in Bonus Bets with the FanDuel Promo







Start with a winning $5 bet with the FanDuel promo to score a $200 bonus. Since the odds don’t matter, try finding an easy market with short odds to have a great chance at a win.

Get $210 Bonus with Betr Promo Code WTOP for UFC Picks







UFC 321 betting apps aren’t available in all states, but many of those states do allow for daily fantasy. Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to claim a $210 bonus for UFC picks. Find markets for knockouts, significant strikes, submissions and more.