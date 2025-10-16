Timberwolves stick with the same core around Anthony Edwards for another swing at that elusive title

Minnesota Timberwolves Last season: 49-33, lost to Oklahoma City 4-1 in Western Conference finals. COACH: Chris Finch (6th season, 209-160).…

Minnesota Timberwolves

Last season: 49-33, lost to Oklahoma City 4-1 in Western Conference finals.

COACH: Chris Finch (6th season, 209-160).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Portland.

DEPARTURES: G Nickeil Alexander-Walker, C Luka Garza, F Josh Minott.

ADDITIONS: F Joan Beringer, G Johnny Juzang, C Rocco Zikarsky.

BetMGM championship odds: 13-1.

What to expect

Having furthered their commitment to the core around superstar Anthony Edwards by re-signing Julius Randle and Naz Reid to remain the next two scorers in the pecking order, the Timberwolves are running back a team that reached the last two Western Conference finals. Edwards has vowed to raise his defensive intensity and ball-handling reliability after focusing over the summer on the complementary parts of his game in pursuit of an MVP award and most importantly the franchise’s first title. With Randle and key reserve Donte DiVincenzo fully settled in after a whirlwind season prompted by the surprise trade that brought them to Minnesota right before training camp and sent franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns to New York, the Wolves have the ability and continuity to challenge the reigning champion Thunder.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Edwards can score from anywhere on the court and take over a game with his energy and talent, mature enough now in his sixth season to carry a team on a deep playoff run. Edwards led the league in 3-pointers made for a team that ranked fourth in long-range shooting percentage. Rudy Gobert’s protection of the rim anchors a fierce defense that can again be one of the best in the NBA, with Jaden McDaniels using his long arms outside of the paint to shadow the opponent’s leading scorer.

The not-so-good: The Wolves were unreliable in tight situations last season, ranking 24th in winning percentage in games when the score is within five points either way in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. They were 18th in the NBA in turnovers overall, a crucial factor in clutch-time success. The Wolves also need to pick up the pace, after ranking 25th last season in possessions per 48 minutes.

Players to watch

McDaniels made progress last season, his fifth in the league, as an offensive player by posting career highs in points, rebounds, assists and free-throw shooting percentage. His lockdown defense remains a treasured asset for the Wolves, but there’s still more to unlock for him offensively. Terrence Shannon Jr., who was the second of two first-round draft picks in 2024 behind Rob Dillingham, is in line to fill Alexander-Walker’s role as a regular in the rotation with a fearlessness and relentlessness to his game that can serve the Wolves well.

