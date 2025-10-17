Sports on TV for Oct. 20 – 26

Adv18-19 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 20 COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN —…

Adv18-19

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Oct. 20

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Michigan St.

MLB BASEBALL

5:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)

8:05 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Detroit

10 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United

_____

Tuesday, Oct. 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kennesaw St. at FIU

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Oklahoma City

PEACOCK — Houston at Oklahoma City

10 p.m.

NBC — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

PEACOCK — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Boston

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Utah

_____

Wednesday, Oct. 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MTSU at Delaware

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri St. at New Mexico St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Santa Clara at Gonzaga

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

8 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Kansas

10 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at UCLA

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

5 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at New York

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: TBA

_____

Thursday, Oct. 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Alabama at Georgia St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Western at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

GOLF

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, First Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

5 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Indiana

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Chargers

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Cooper, Madison, Wis.

_____

Friday, Oct. 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

Midnight

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Essendon

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Slim Jim 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Virginia Tech

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas City at Kansas St.

10 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Washington

GOLF

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, First Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

4 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Boston at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United

_____

Saturday, Oct. 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Mississippi at Oklahoma

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

CBSSN — Ohio at E. Michigan

CW — SMU at Wake Forest

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Appalachian St. Old Dominion

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

TNT — Kansas St. at Kansas

TRUTV — Kansas St. at Kansas

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at South Carolina

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

CBS — TBA

CBSSN — FAU at Navy

CW — Toledo at Washington St.

ESPN — TBA

FOX — BYU at Iowa St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4:15 p.m.

SECN — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Miami

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at LSU

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming

NBC — TBA

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Utah

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Alabama A&M (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The Cup of China, Chongquing, China

GOLF

4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Second Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, New Korea Country Club, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

5 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.

FX — UFC 321 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Noon

FX — UFC 321 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

TBA

FOX — World Series: TBD, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Boston

7 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Brentford FC

_____

Sunday, Oct. 26

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

3 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

5 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Arkansas

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina

GOLF

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: From Jakarta, Indonesia

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta, N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, Chicago at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Denver OR Tennessee at Indianapolis

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — LaLiga: Barcelona at Real Madrid

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Madison, Wis.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coopers vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.

_____

