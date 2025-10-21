Haaland scores again but Gonzalez injured in Man City’s win in Champions League

Another goal for Erling Haaland. Another midfield injury for Pep Guardiola. Some things never change for Manchester City. A 2-0…

Another goal for Erling Haaland. Another midfield injury for Pep Guardiola.

Some things never change for Manchester City.

A 2-0 away win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday proved to be bittersweet for Guardiola, who saw prolific striker Haaland score his 24th goal in 14 games for club and country this season.

The Norway international now has 53 goals in 51 career games in the Champions League and has scored in nine straight games for City in all competitions. Haaland has already said he is in the form of his life.

“He’s impossible to defend,” City midfielder Rico Lewis said.

However, a second win in three matches in the competition’s expanded league stage came at a cost, with holding midfielder Nico Gonzalez hobbling off with an apparent right knee injury early in the second half.

Gonzalez has been filling in for fellow Spaniard Rodri, who is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury after missing most of last season with ACL damage.

Mateo Kovacic came on as a substitute for Gonzalez in the 56th minute, having only recently returned from an Achilles injury that led to the Croatia midfielder being sidelined for the last five months.

Bernardo Silva also scored for City, whose unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to nine games.

Guardiola’s team also ended a run of five away games without a win in the Champions League.

Next up is a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, when Haaland will look to score for the seventh straight Premier League game.

