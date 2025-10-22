NBA Betting Promos: Get Every Sportsbook Offer to Celebrate New Season

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sportsbooks are releasing an abundance of NBA betting promos for the first week of the season. We have made it simple for bettors by gathering the latest offers on DraftKings, BetMGM and other apps.

There are 12 games on Wednesday night, including the Cavaliers vs. Knicks and Spurs vs. Mavericks on ESPN. Use the following NBA betting promos to bet on player props, spreads, totals and moneylines.

Begin the Season with These NBA Betting Promos

Sportsbook Welcome Offer NBA Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass Shaq Profit Boost Pack BetMGM Win $150 Bonus or Activate $1,500 First Bet Odds Boost Token Bet365 Claim $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net 50% Profit Boost Caesars Bet $1, Gain (20) 100% Profit Boosts Daily Odds Boosts Fanatics Gain $250 in FanCash (Five 100% Profit Boosts in NY) 50% SGP Boost FanDuel Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus Choose Your Reward

Start by signing up with these welcome offers. New customers can redeem bonuses worth thousands of dollars. We recommend using several apps to shop for the best odds and more bonuses. You’ll find profit boosts, free contests, jackpots, no-sweat bets and reward programs.

Claim $300 Bonus, NBA League Pass with the DraftKings Promo







Place a $5 bet on any NBA game with the DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. Your qualifying wager must have minimum odds of -500. New users will also receive three months of NBA League Pass and access to the following offers:

Shaq Profit Boost Pack

Star Player Power Up

NBA SG No Sweat

CLE vs. NYK 25% Boost

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 NBA Bonus















Win your opening $10 bet when using the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI or WV. A $1,500 first bet is available in all other states, which triggers a bonus refund after a loss. Go to the promotions tab to find an odds boost token and learn how to earn perks through BetMGM Rewards.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Releases $200 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net







Pick an offer after signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 to claim a guaranteed $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Then, find new bet boosts every day.

Jalen Brunson, Paolo Banchero, Joel Embiid, Trae Young and Cade Cunningham each score 25+ points (+1824)

Cavaliers, Magic, Celtics and Hawks all win (+507)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama each record a double-double (+377)

Grab 20 Profit Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X







A $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X will result in (20) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings this week for parlays up to $25. This is in addition to new odds boosts every day for select markets. On Wednesday, the odds for Ja Morant and Zion Williamson to each score over 24.5 points have been increased to +225.

Score $250 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo







Place a $50 wager with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to gain $250 in FanCash. Your FanCash can be exchanged for bonus bets, profit boosts and merchandise. Customers can earn 2X FanCash with every NBA live bet through the rest of October.

Win Another $300 Bonus Using the FanDuel Promo







Bet $5 on the NBA game of your choice with the FanDuel promo. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $300 bonus. The odds don’t matter, so try finding an easy market to have the best chance at a win. Then, choose a profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token for Wednesday.

