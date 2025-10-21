Leverkusen vs. PSG turns into chaos after 5 goals, two red cards and two penalties in the first half

Five goals, two red cards and two penalties. The first half of Bayer Leverkusen vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions…

Five goals, two red cards and two penalties. The first half of Bayer Leverkusen vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday was wild.

Defending champion PSG went on to win 7-2 to top the standings on goal difference, but it was a breathtaking first half at the BayArena that stood out.

Luis Enrique’s was 4-1 up at halftime in Germany, with the action relentless from the moment William Pacho gave the visitors the lead with a seventh-minute header.

What followed was chaos, with both teams reduced to 10 men and Leverkusen awarded two penalties.

Alex Grimaldo failed to score with the first — hitting the post in the 25th.

Eight minutes later Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich was shown a straight red following a VAR review of his elbow on Desire Doue. But PSG then saw Illia Zabarnyi sent off for a foul on Christian Kofane, who was through on goal. Zabarnyi had also conceded the first penalty.

This time Leverkusen made the chance count, with Aleix Garcia converting.

If that handed the home team a lifeline, it didn’t last long as PSG went into overdrive.

Desire Doue’s snap shot in the box restored the French giant’s lead in the 41st and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lashed another into the top corner off the post in the 44th.

In the third minute of first half added time, Doue got his second with a low curling effort.

The action didn’t let up after the break.

Within five minutes Nuno Mendes had extended PSG’s lead, only for Garcia to score his second and the goal of the match with a long range shot into the top corner to give the home crowd something to cheer.

Notably, Garcia’s celebrations were muted and it wasn’t to be the start of a fightback, with substitute Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha completing the rout for PSG.

