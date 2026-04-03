Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2

Atlanta Braves (5-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4) Phoenix; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 5.40 ERA,…

Atlanta Braves (5-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona went 80-82 overall and 43-38 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks batted .251 as a team in the 2025 season with a .757 OPS.

Atlanta went 76-86 overall and 37-44 on the road a season ago. The Braves pitching staff averaged 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.5 runs per game in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Del Castillo: 10-Day IL (calf), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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